Alex M. Teague Sells 1,500 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) SVP Alex M. Teague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $22,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.03 million, a PE ratio of -65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

