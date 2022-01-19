Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $207.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.03.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

