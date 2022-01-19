Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.41

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 9740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,973,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,229,528.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 746,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

