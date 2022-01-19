Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 794 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $52,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Shopify by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.23.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,054.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,453.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.