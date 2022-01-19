Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

