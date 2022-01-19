Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $57.87 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 872.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,021 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Five9 worth $57,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 35.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -148.93 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.05.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

