Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 178,264 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 178,264 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $49,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

