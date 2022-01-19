Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 64,797 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $63,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.