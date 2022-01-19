Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,034 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $54,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 140,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,644,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

