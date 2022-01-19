Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,345 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.