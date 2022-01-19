Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 176,140 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,140 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $36,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

