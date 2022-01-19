Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jabil were worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,252,091 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

