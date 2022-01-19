Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 38,023 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $38,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lindsay by 2.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

