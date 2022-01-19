Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,536 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $36,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.47.

Shares of ESS opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

