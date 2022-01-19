Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$142.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

