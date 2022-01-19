Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.