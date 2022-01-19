AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,400. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

