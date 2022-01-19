Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

