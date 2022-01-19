Alpha Star Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ALSAU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 24th

Alpha Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ALSAU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 24th. Alpha Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSAU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $10.35.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.