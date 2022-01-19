AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,503 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $298.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.67.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

