AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,221 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,349,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 188,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

