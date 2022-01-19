AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 33,376 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 694.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

