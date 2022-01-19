AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 476.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

