AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,289 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 221.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.