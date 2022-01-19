ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Sells A$385,920.00 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) insider Raj Naran sold 30,000 shares of ALS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.86 ($9.25), for a total transaction of A$385,920.00 ($277,640.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. ALS’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

