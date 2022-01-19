Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARR. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ARR stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The firm has a market cap of C$273.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.47. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.93.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

