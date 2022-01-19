Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $532.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.86.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.
In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
