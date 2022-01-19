Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 112,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $532.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

AMAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

