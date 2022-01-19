Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 26,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Ambev by 255.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ambev by 491.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambev by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 184.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,996 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

