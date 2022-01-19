AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells $826,772.76 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

