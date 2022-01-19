American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 854,073 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $332,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $348.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

