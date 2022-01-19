American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $218,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

