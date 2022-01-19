American Century Companies Inc. Has $295.74 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,967,114 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Oracle worth $295,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oracle by 129.6% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

