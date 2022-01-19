American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,100,426 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $251,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 87.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

