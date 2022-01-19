American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 256.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 34,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 411,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 72,086 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 258,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $230,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.