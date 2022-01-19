American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

