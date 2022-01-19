American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.