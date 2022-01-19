American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce sales of $342.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 1,616,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.