American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.