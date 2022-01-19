American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Short Interest Up 52.4% in December

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNP opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. American Sierra Gold has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About American Sierra Gold

American Sierra Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals. It has interests in the Pangue & Caren placer properties, the Madre de Dios & Ciclon mineral properties, and the Jota properties. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

