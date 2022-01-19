Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24.

Tenable stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 721,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -143.71 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.43.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

