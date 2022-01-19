AmmPower Corp (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

AmmPower Corp (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.42 on Wednesday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.30 and a twelve month high of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.44.

