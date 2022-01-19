Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 72,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,584. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipments. It focuses on the thermal processing and wafer polishing and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.