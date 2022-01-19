Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce earnings of $5.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.99. Anthem reported earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.85 to $26.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $448.06. 84,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.