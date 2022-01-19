Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.15 Million

Brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report sales of $86.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $90.20 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $372.00 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 120,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,724. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

