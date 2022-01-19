Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

FFBC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,920. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

