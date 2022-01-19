Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $413.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.50 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. 54,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,609. Koppers has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $643.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

