Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $413.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.50 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koppers stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. 54,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,609. Koppers has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $643.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
