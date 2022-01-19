Analysts Anticipate UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.90 Million

Analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) to post $38.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.98 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $143.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $190.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $191.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

Get UserTesting alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on USER. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE USER opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.