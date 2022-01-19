Analysts Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $116.74. 312,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $138.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.