Analysts Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $825.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce sales of $825.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $833.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $817.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

CLMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,733. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

