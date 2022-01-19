Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce sales of $20.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 10,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

